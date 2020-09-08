Forbes has released their annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and it shows that President Donald Trump has taken a considerable dive from his standing in 2019.

The magazine pegged Trump’s net worth at approximately $2.5 billion, down from his estimated $3.1 billion last year. The president was ranked No. 275 on the list at the time. This year, he dropped 64 slots and now stands at No. 339.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos marks his third year at the top of the list. His net worth skyrocketed from $114 billion to $179 billion, according to Forbes. Amazon has seen a major uptick in business throughout the last few months as Americans have increasingly relied on e-commerce during the coronavirus pandemic.

Forbes acknowledged that some tycoons on the list saw losses in connection with the crisis, while others have been able to make gains despite the economic devastation. The Trump Organization’s losses in areas like real estate and hotel business can both be attributed to Covid-19. On the flip side, Zoom founder Eric Yuan made the list with an estimated $11 billion net worth — as video conferencing has become increasingly vital.

