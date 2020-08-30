Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler swiped at President Donald Trump during his press conference Sunday afternoon following the fatal shooting of one man — identified as a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer — during violent clashes in the city.

At the press conference (clip above via Fox News), Wheeler said Trump has “perpetrated divisive language” and added, “I’ve stood at this podium… and have said that we must denounce the violence, we must work together, but we must accurately address what’s going on around systematic injustices in our community here in Portland.”

Wheeler said Trump’s tweets “attacking Democratic mayors” are unhelpful when he could help unite instead. At one point, he said, “Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President why this is the first time in decades that Americans have seen this level of violence? It’s you who have created the hate and the division.”

The president appears to have ben watching, as he added to the criticism of Wheeler’s response to the violence in his city, calling him “a fool” and saying, “He would like to blame me and the Federal Government for going in, but he hasn’t seen anything yet… The people of Portland, like all other cities & parts of our great Country, want Law & Order. The Radical Left Democrat Mayors, like the dummy running Portland, or the guy right now in his basement unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime, will never be able to do it!”

Ted Wheeler, the wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his City during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever. Wrong! Portland will never recover with a fool for a Mayor…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

….He tried mixing with the Agitators and Anarchists and they mocked him. He would like to blame me and the Federal Government for going in, but he hasn’t seen anything yet. We have only been there with a small group to defend our U.S. Courthouse, because he couldn’t do it…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

..The people of Portland, like all other cities & parts of our great Country, want Law & Order. The Radical Left Democrat Mayors, like the dummy running Portland, or the guy right now in his basement unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime, will never be able to do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

