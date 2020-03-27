President Donald Trump has been publicly trashing several Democratic governors for their criticisms of the federal government response to coronavirus, and tonight he went after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer again.

At today’s coronavirus press briefing, the president said the following:

“These are people that should be appreciated. He calls all the governors. I tell him, I mean, I’m a different type of person. I say Mike, ‘Don’t call the governor of Washington. You’re wasting your time with him. Don’t call the woman in Michigan, it doesn’t make any difference what happens… You know what I say? If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call. He’s a different type of person. He’ll call quietly anyway. Okay? But he’s done a great job. He should be appreciated for the job he’s done.”

Whitmer tweeted earlier tonight, “Right now, we all need to be focused on fighting the virus, not each other. I’m willing to work with anyone as long as we get the personal protective equipment we need for the people of Michigan.”

The items most needed: Hospital Gowns

Ventilators

Sanitizer (Hand / Wipe)

Gloves

Surgical Masks

Masks N95-N100

No-Touch Thermometers If you have any of the above, the information to donate is here: https://t.co/1ADNAJhIYy — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020

Tonight Trump went after Whitmer again, giving her an insulting nickname and saying she’s “way in over her ahead, she doesn’t have a clue.”

I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic. Yet your Governor, Gretchen “Half” Whitmer is way in over her ahead, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

