Trump TV Host Gets Surprised Outside Rally By Twist Ending As Fan Predicts Next President — And It Isn’t Trump

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) host Matthew Alvarez was surprised when a fan outside Trump’s South Dakota rally predicted the next president would be someone other than Trump.

Trump gave a speech in Rapid City, South Dakota on Friday night, but fans lined up for hours beforehand, and RSBN was there to interview Trump fans waiting in line — as is their habit.

In a moment that was flagged by Ron Filipkowski, a man offers to pin a cross on Alvarez and co-host Vanessa Broussard. Things got momentarily awkward when the man predicted the “new president” would be… Doug Burgum:

FAN: Would you wear our freedom?

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: Yes, go ahead, sir. For freedom and across. I mean, these are things we believe. And of course I can’t. That’s awesome. Thank you. That’s very nice of you. And where do you serve? In the military.

FAN: Vietnam.

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: Yeah. Thank you for your service. Here we go.

VANESSA BROUSSARD: His outfit is now complete, sir. Thank you.

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: That’s very nice. I mean, isn’t that the truth? I mean, it’s. It’s God and freedom. President Trump is standing for both, and that’s why we want him back, right?

FAN: Yeah. That’s why we want him back.

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: Amen to that. Where are you from?

FAN: God’s country.

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: All right. God’s country. That’s a good place to be from.

FAN: North Dakota.

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: All right. Nice. Very nice. So tell us about the..

FAN: Land of the new. The new president, Right? Burgum. President Burgum.

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: Well, President Trump, of course, in 24. (nervous laugh) Well, there you go. So now you’re good. Okay. A live moment right there.

VANESSA BROUSSARD: I like it! Thank you.

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: Isn’t that something? Thank you, sir. Thank you.

FAN: Would you like one too?

VANESSA BROUSSARD: I’d love one!

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: And while while she’s getting that pinned on her lapel there, one thing that’s interesting as well.

FAN: Digging in here.

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: Mike Lindell posted a picture one time and it had President Trump holding a hat up and the hat said, Jesus is my savior and President Trump, you are Trump is my president. So right there, we were talking about that yesterday, right, with, you know, Jesus being our savior and then Trump being our president. I mean, that’s exactly what we’ve done.