Trump Tells Rally-Goers That Overturning Roe v. Wade ‘Probably Cost Us, Politically’

Former President Donald Trump told an adoring crowd in South Dakota that the Supreme Court decision striking down the constitutional right to an abortion likely hurt the Republican Party.

Nevertheless, he said it was the right call.

Speaking in Rapid City on Friday night, Trump hailed the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last year, overturning Roe v. Wade. Roe stood for 49 years until three Trump-appointed justices helped tip the balance of the court, which said states and Congress may regulate the procedure.

Subsequently, Republicans underperformed in the midterm elections, with many GOP strategists and politicians blaming the Dobbs decision.

“Last year, those justices bravely and incredibly ruled on something that everybody has wanted for decades, for 51 years,” Trump told the audience. “They ruled to end Roe v. Wade. That was a big thing. And it’s probably cost us, politically because the other side got energized. You know, they’re the radicals, not the pro-lifers. But now pro-lifers have a tremendous power to negotiate.”

Trump went on to say he is against abortion, but favors exceptions.

“But like Ronald Reagan before me, I support the three exceptions – for rape, incest, and life of the mother,” he added. “I support. Not everybody does. I think a large portion do. I think you should, but again, that’s your own, that’s your own feeling.”

He then claimed Democrats “are willing to kill babies in their sixth, seventh, eighth ninth month, and even after birth.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com