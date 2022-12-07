Twitter’s Elon Musk No Longer World’s Wealthiest Person, Per Forbes

Twitter owner Elon Musk is no longer the world’s wealthiest person, according to Forbes.

That title now belongs to LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, who is worth $185.8 billion, followed by Musk, also the CEO of Tesla, at $185.7 billion, according to Forbes.

As Reuters noted:

Tesla shares, which have lost more than 47% in value since Musk made his offer to buy Twitter earlier this year, were down 2.7%. Musk’s net worth dropped below $200 billion earlier on Nov. 8 as investors dumped Tesla’s shares on worries the top executive and largest shareholder of the world’s most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter. Tesla has lost nearly half its market value and Musk’s net worth has dropped by about $70 billion since he bid for Twitter in April. Musk closed the deal for Twitter in October with $13 billion in loans and a $33.5 billion equity commitment.

Succeeding Musk on the Forbes real-time billionaires list is Indian businessman Gautam Adani at $134.8 billion, Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos at $112 billion, investor Warren Buffett at $106.8 billion, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates at $105.6 billion and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison at $102.1 billion.

Kanye West, who has lately made anti-Semitic statements, is currently worth $400 million — a lot of money but a huge drop from having an estimated net worth of $2 billion this year.

Former President Donald Trump is still on the billionaires list with a net worth of $3.2 billion.

