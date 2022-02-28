Unhinged Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorists Accost Nevada Gov in Vegas Restaurant: ‘You New World Order Traitor Piece of Sh*t!’

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) and first lady Kathy Sisolak can be seen being “accosted” at a Las Vegas restaurant in a video obtained on Sunday night by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Review-Journal reported Monday that it has “been unable to confirm the date and time of the incident,” but noted that “the confrontation appears to have taken place at the Lindo Michoacan restaurant at 10082 W. Flamingo Road.”

The video shows a man with a shaved head appearing to get ready to pose for a picture with the governor, he puts his arm around Sisolak and says, “Sisolak, right? This is amazing.”

“Right,” the governor says.

“I can’t tell you what a piece of fucking shit you are,” the man then says.

“Sorry to hear that,” Sisolak replies as the mood quickly shifts.

“You New World Order traitor piece of shit bastard. You’re in here without security?” the man continues, getting louder and more forceful.

The men harassing the governor appear to be acolytes of the “New World Order” conspiracy theory. The Anti-Defamation League explains that the far-right conspiracy theorists believe that “a tyrannical, socialist ‘one-world’ conspiracy has already taken over most of the planet and schemes to eliminate the last bastion of freedom, the United States, with the help of collaborators within the government.”

“I want to second that,” another man says. “You’re a traitor. You should go down for treason, and I hope you hang.”

“I’m surprised you have the balls to be out here in public, punk,” the first man says as the governor tries to leave the restaurant.

“Out here without a cop. Out here without security. Wooo. You got balls on you, boy. I’m not moving.”

“Oh man,” the man continues. “Oh, you in trouble.”

“Let’s go,” the governor then says.

“Yeah, you better get the fuck out of here, Sisolak,” the man continues as he follows the governor into the parking lot.

“Where’s your security at? You want to sell us all down the river. You working-for-China piece of shit,” the man continues as he harasses the governor.

“It’s called treason.”

“We should string you up by a lamppost right now, pussy boy,” the man continues.

“You know what they do to traitors? They hang traitors,” adds another man.

“They hang them. That’s right, patriot,” says the bald man.

“I think it’s awesome,” the other man agrees. “You running into a patriot now. Huh? Huh? Where’s your security at?” the aggressive man continues.

The exchange ends as the governor’s daughter joins her parents and the man says he will leave now that his daughter is here.

Watch the full clip above, be warned the language is graphic

