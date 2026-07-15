Trump Suggests Images of Iran School Bombing Were ‘AI-Generated’ — Doesn’t Commit to Releasing Results of Investigation

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday evening that images of the Iran school bombing that killed more than 100 children may have been generated by AI.

In an interview with Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, the president was asked about the ongoing investigation into the incident that occurred on the day of the war in Iran. The strike on the school killed at least 150 people, and 120 of them were children. Although U.S. officials initially claimed Iran was responsible for the strike, sources told The New York Times that the belief within the administration was that the the school was hit by U.S. missiles. When Yingst asked if his administration would ever release the findings of the investigation, Trump seemed to pour cold water on the idea.

“Well, I’d have to speak to the generals that are doing the [investigation], because we mostly have generals,” Trump said. “You know, I don’t think anybody’s going to ever be able to say what happened there.”

Moments later, Yingst asked Trump to explain how a mistake like that could have possibly been made, suggesting the U.S. could have been acting on “old intelligence.” In response, the president suggested the images of the site may not be legitimate. The conversation continued:

YINGST: There are images from this site that show fragments that appear to be from U.S. Tomahawk missiles. Is it possible that old intelligence or a mistake during a very active time in the war led to this event? TRUMP: It is, but it’s also possible that those images that you have are AI generated.

Asked again if he’d commit to releasing the findings, Trump said, “I guess so,” before claiming he’d first have to ask his “military people.”

“There might be a reason why they can’t,” the president said.

Watch above via Fox News

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