‘USA is Going to Hell!!!” Trump Slams ‘Crooked’ Biden For US Women’s World Cup Loss Because ‘WOKE EQUALS FAILURE’

Donald Trump pointed the finger at President Joe Biden and being “woke” for the U.S. Women’s Soccer team’s World Cup loss, saying the country is “going to hell.”

The USWNT was eliminated on Sunday, the earliest the team has ever been out of the World Cup. Sweden in a penalty shoot-out and ended up advancing after a scoreless game.

In a Sunday evening post on Truth Social, the former president took aim at his 2024 rival and mocked now retired soccer legend Megan Rapinoe. Conservatives on social media have mocked Rapinoe for missing a crucial penalty shot that could have swayed the outcome of the game.

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote to his followers.

“Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA,” he added.

While in office, Trump frequently sparred with Rapinoe who would criticized publicly him over progressive issues such as a LGBTQ+ rights and equal pay for women in sports. Rapinoe announced earlier this Summer that she would retire from soccer at the end of the World Cup.

