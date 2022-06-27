Uvalde Mom Who Rescued Her Kids Says Cops Continue to Harass Her, Driving by House, Flashing Lights

Angeli Rose Gomez defied police during the May 24, 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, running into the school and rescuing her two sons. Uvalde cops have continued to harass her, Gomez told reporters, following her through town, driving past her home, parking nearby, and flashing their lights.

The shooting resulted in 19 students and two teachers dead, and a high degree of outrage about local law enforcement’s response to the shooting, especially the inexcusable delay in entering the classroom to confront the shooter.

Gomez has given multiple interviews during the past few weeks, describing how she rushed to the school after news broke about an active shooter, and she was one of many parents desperately pleading for the cops to take action as they heard gun shots and children screaming from inside the school.

She told Fox 29 San Antonio that the police threatened to handcuff her if she did not cooperate, and they did briefly. She said that she agreed to calm down so they would remove the cuffs, and then “because I’m real little” she saw there was enough space “where I can just run.” She jumped a fence and ran through the campus, getting her sons and several of their classmates to come with her to leave the school.

Gomez has continued to sharply criticize the law enforcement response, saying they could have saved “many more lives” if they had acted swifter. “If anything, they were being more aggressive on us parents,” she said.

Earlier this month, Gomez told a CBS reporter that a police officer had called her threatening her with a probation violation related to a decade-old charge if she didn’t stop talking to media, but that a judge had reassured her that would not happen.

The harassment from Uvalde cops has continued, according to Gomez. “The other night we were exercising and we had a cop parked at the corner like, flickering us with his headlights,” she told Fox 29. She added that she had sent her children to stay elsewhere, “just so my sons don’t feel like they have to watch cops passing by, stopping, parking.”

The mother who rescued her two boys from the #Uvalde gunman says she’s being harassed by cops at her own home Angeli Rose Gomez said she had to separate from her boys “just so my sons don’t feel like they have to watch cops passing by, stopping” https://t.co/v25mLGzeaa pic.twitter.com/VHwwQUEYTq — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2022

Gomez isn’t the only one to have faced threats from Uvalde police. CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz and his camera crew were attempting to interview Uvalde Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo on June 1 when a district spokesperson ordered them to leave the district property or the police would be called and issue criminal trespasses against the CNN crew. Similar threats were issued against a reporter with the San Antonio Express-News.

