NBC Reports Stunning Uvalde Details: Several Parents Rescued Their Kids As Cops Restrained Others, Shooting Spanned 4 Classrooms

NBC News is reporting stunning new details about the Uvalde massacre, including that multiple parents rushed in and rescued their kids while police restrained other parents and waited for backup, and that the shootings spanned four classrooms, not one.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, co-host Willie Geist interviewed correspondent Sam Brock about the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

Brock expanded on details that have emerged which contradict information that police and Texas officials have been putting out for days, and on stories of parents being tased and restrained by cops who waited an hour before going in.

“What we have heard from local law enforcement officials here is not only confusing but utterly conflicted,” Brock told Geist, ticking through conflicts in the timeline and the initial false reports of an officer trading shots with the gunman before the massacre began.

Brock then addressed the frantic parents, telling Geist “They were trying to rip down fences, break into windows to get into that school building so they could do whatever possible to try to save their kids’ lives. And ultimately, 19 children between the ages of eight and 10, 4th graders, murdered as an hour goes by.”

“And that really is the heart of this investigation right now. And so many questions surrounding that very issue. Why do you have a Texas law enforcement agency saying the protocol was to wait for this sort of more tactical assistance and special forces to arrive to handle the situation where there were kids dying by the minute inside of that school,” Brock said.

“And where, you know, you mentioned one classroom, originally we were told that all of the victims were in that one location. And now it appears that there were four classrooms with kids and potentially teachers affected,” Brock said.

Geist then added “We now have firsthand accounts from parents who say they, in fact, did go into the school and get their kids. They just weren’t going to wait anymore.”

The reporting follows a Wall Street Journal account by a woman named Angeli Rose Gomez, who said after she was released from handcuffs, she rushed into the school and got her two children out while the cops waited outside.

Watch above via MSNBC.

