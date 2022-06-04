Uvalde Mother Who Ran Into School Says Police Threatened to Violate Her Probation for Speaking to Media

Angeli Rose Gomez says she has been threatened by law enforcement after speaking to the media and describing being handcuffed by Uvalde, Texas police outside of Robb Elementary School before she ran into the building herself to retrieve her own children while a gunman was barricaded inside.

Gomez has been highly critical of the police response to the shooting late last month, which ended with more than 20 dead. In an interview with CBS News this week, she described yelling at police outside the building while they waited, begging them to go in or give her a vest so she could rush in herself. Gomez has said that she did eventually go in to retrieve her two young children. She also claimed to see police pepper spray and tackle other parents trying to do the same.

Gomez said when she arrived at the school, she was almost immediately butting heads with officials on the scene, specifically a U.S. Marshal who told her she needed to stay away from the scene.

“He said, ‘Well, we’re going to have to arrest you because you’re being very uncooperative,'” she said. “I said, well you’re going to have to arrest me because I’m going in there.”

Gomez’s account of events adds more confusion to the decisions made at the scene too as she says when she was inside the building searching for her children, she could hear gunshots going off. This would have likely been after the on-scene commander had made the determination that it was no longer an active shooter situation, adding to an already delayed response. Texas Department of Safety head Steve McCraw has since admitted this call on the scene was “wrong.”

She also said there were no officers inside the school while she was there.

“There was not one officer inside the school while I ran to my second son’s class. There was not one officer,” she said.

She added police could have saved “many more lives” had they acted with more urgency.

“If anything, they were being more aggressive on us parents,” she said.

CBS reporter Lilia Luciano revealed after the interview that Gomez claimed to have received a call from a law enforcement officer saying her probation — which stems from a decade old charge — could be violated if she continued talking to the media. Gomez said after speaking with a judge who assured her this would not happen, she is not revealing more of her story.

Watch above via CBS News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com