Uvalde School District Calls Police to Threaten CNN with Criminal Trespass if They Don’t Leave Property

The Uvalde Independent School District really does not want to talk to the media about their police department’s response to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead, going so far as to call the Uvalde Police Department to threaten a CNN reporter and his camera crew with criminal trespass.

Earlier Wednesday, CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz had confronted Uvalde ISD Police Chief Pedro Arredondo outside the school district building, asking for his response to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Steven McCraw identifying him as the incident commander who made the “wrong decision” to delay breaching the classroom door for roughly an hour.

Arredondo dodged Prokupecz’s questions, claiming they were waiting to release information until the victims could be buried and that they had been communicating with DPS “every day,” contrary to other recent reports that the Uvalde ISD Police and Uvalde Police Department were now refusing to cooperate with DPS.

Prokupecz reported on his interaction with Arredondo on CNN Newsroom Wednesday morning, and posted several tweets following up on his report. A spokesperson for Uvalde ISD provided a statement to CNN, which Prokupecz noted contradicted DPS’s statement that Arredondo was not returning their calls.

Here is the statement just released. It addresses none of the questions. They say they’re cooperating with investigators. DPS told reporters yesterday the police chief has not returned their calls. pic.twitter.com/VYsdktHR8n — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) June 1, 2022

“UCISD has and will continue to work with law enforcement who are investigating the event and realize that many questions remain,” the statement said. “Because the investigation is ongoing and information is evolving, we are going to reserve comment until all state and federal agencies have completed their review.”

The statement also noted that students and staff would not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus, and the district was “working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses.”

At some point after providing that statement to Prokupecz, the Uvalde ISD called the city police department to get CNN to leave their property.

The school district office called the police to ask the media to leave their property. pic.twitter.com/uhwWLZe3ya — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) June 1, 2022

Officers with the Uvalde ISD police told Prokupecz and his camera crew that the city police were on their way, as shown in a short cell phone video Prokupecz took.

“Once they get here, they’ll start issuing criminal trespasses for the property,” a Uvalde ISD officer told Prokupecz.

Another officer added, “Yeah, they want us to give you guys the initial warning, and then if you guys are still present, they’re going to issue criminal trespasses.”

“OK, appreciate that,” Prokupecz can be heard saying.

“‘Cause they themselves have asked y’all to leave,” the first officer said.

“OK,” Prokupecz responded.

Watch the video above, via Shimon Prokupecz on Twitter.

