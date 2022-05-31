The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Independent School District Police are reportedly refusing to cooperate with a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into the response to last week’s deadly school shooting.

Last Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School and went on a rampage that killed 19 students and two teachers. Uvalde police have come under scrutiny for their response to the shooting after initially providing false and inconsistent accounts of what occurred that day.

Citing multiple anonymous law enforcement sources, ABC reported on Tuesday that Uvalde police are no longer cooperating with state authorities. ABC noted the decision to end cooperation was made soon after Texas Department of Public Safety Commissioner Steven McCraw told reporters on Friday that the Uvalde Police Department had made “the wrong decision.”

The gunman was in the school for about 90 minutes, and for most of that time he appears to have locked himself inside a classroom after shooting at police. Police took cover in a hallway in response, where up to 19 officers reportedly waited outside even as children in the classroom dialed 9-1-1.

Ultimately, a Border Patrol tactical unit stormed the classroom and killed the gunman after being told to stand down by Uvalde police.

Police have made numerous false claims. Initially, a spokesperson said an officer was already on-site by the time the gunman entered the school. That turned out to be untrue. A spokesperson also said a teacher had left a door propped open, which supposedly allowed the shooter to enter the school. This also turned out to be false. And from the start, police had been vague on the timeline of events.

