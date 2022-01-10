Vaccine Appointments QUADRUPLE In Quebec After Government Announces Requirement For Liquor and Cannabis Stores

Public health officials have grappled with the best strategies to convince their people to get vaccinated for Covid-19 for over a year of this pandemic, but Quebec’s government may have found the solution: cut off your citizens’ supply of booze and weed if they don’t get vaccinated.

Appointments for first shots of the vaccines quadrupled from 1,500 per day to 6,000 per day just a few hours after Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that starting on Jan. 18, proof of vaccination would be required to enter Société des alcools du Québec and Société québécoise du cannabis stores, the state-run liquor stores and cannabis dispensaries.

“I’m just saying that if you don’t want to get vaccinated, stay home,” Dubé told the Montreal Gazette, and noted that the SAQ and SQDC restrictions were “only a start,” as the government intended to impose additional restrictions.

Dubé touted the increase in a tweet, writing (translation provided by Twitter), “In just a few days, the appointments for the 1st dose went from 1.5K per day to over 6K yesterday. Thank you to everyone who decided to get vaccinated. It is not too late to receive your 1st dose. Protect yourself.”

En quelques jours seulement, les prises de rendez-vous pour la 1ère dose sont passées de 1,5K par jour à plus de 6K hier. Merci à tous ceux qui ont décidé de se faire vacciner. Il n’est pas trop tard pour recevoir sa 1ère dose. Protégez-vous.

Canadian government data shows that more than 78% of Quebecers are fully vaccinated, and over 84 percent have received at least one dose.

