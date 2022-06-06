Washington Post Suspends Reporter Dave Weigel Without Pay Amid Fallout Over Sexist Tweet

The Washington Post has suspended political reporter David Weigel without pay after he retweeted a joke last week that was widely considered sexist, and divided the paper’s newsroom.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy broke the news Monday afternoon, citing a source close to the matter.

>> @oliverdarcy‘s scoop: “The Washington Post has suspended reporter @daveweigel without pay for retweeting a sexist joke.” https://t.co/TAkq8O6SjE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2022

Darcy reported that the suspension will last one month.

The retweet that saw Weigel sidelined by the publication was from YouTuber Cam Harless. The tweet read, “Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual.”

For context, this was the retweet. https://t.co/azC25i7P6f — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 3, 2022

Weigel shared the tweet without comment. Post reporter Felicia Sonmez shared a screenshot of Weigel’s retweet and complained.

“Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!” she wrote.

Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed! pic.twitter.com/zs4dX4qprH — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 3, 2022

Weigel apologized and took his retweet down.

I just removed a retweet of an offensive joke. I apologize and did not mean to cause any harm. — David Weigel (@daveweigel) June 3, 2022

The retweet was a topic of conversation within the company, well after Weigel took it down, Darcy reported last week.

In Slack, a conversation took place about the retweet. @MateaGold wrote to staffers in the Slack channel, “I just want to assure all of you that The Post is committed to maintaining a respectful workplace for everyone. We do not tolerate demeaning language or actions.” — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 3, 2022

Weigel reportedly privately apologized to Sonmez. Post reporter Jose Del Real commented on Sonmez’s tweet, and asked her to forgive their colleague.

Felicia, we all mess up from time to time. Engaging in repeated and targeted public harassment of a colleague is neither a good look nor is it particularly effective. It turns the language of inclusivity into clout chasing and bullying. I don’t think this is appropriate. — Jose A. Del Real (@jdelreal) June 4, 2022

The paper reminded its employees in a memo written by Post executive editor Sally Buzbee to be “inclusive and respectful.”

Mediaite reached out the the Post to confirm Weigel’s reported suspension, but did not hear back in time for publication.

This story has been updated with further information.

