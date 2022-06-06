Washington Post Suspends Reporter Dave Weigel Without Pay Amid Fallout Over Sexist Tweet

The Washington Post has suspended political reporter David Weigel without pay after he retweeted a joke last week that was widely considered sexist, and divided the paper’s newsroom.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy broke the news Monday afternoon, citing a source close to the matter.

Darcy reported that the suspension will last one month.

The retweet that saw Weigel sidelined by the publication was from YouTuber Cam Harless. The tweet read, “Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual.”

Weigel shared the tweet without comment. Post reporter Felicia Sonmez shared a screenshot of Weigel’s retweet and complained.

“Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!” she wrote.

Weigel apologized and took his retweet down.

The retweet was a topic of conversation within the company, well after Weigel took it down, Darcy reported last week.

Weigel reportedly privately apologized to Sonmez. Post reporter Jose Del Real commented on Sonmez’s tweet, and asked her to forgive their colleague.

The paper reminded its employees in a memo written by Post executive editor Sally Buzbee to be “inclusive and respectful.”

Mediaite reached out the the Post to confirm Weigel’s reported suspension, but did not hear back in time for publication.

This story has been updated with further information.

