WATCH: AOC Objects When Chris Wallace Asks Her If ‘Both Sides’ Need To ‘Move From The Extremes’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace got some pushback from Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when he asked if she agrees that “people want both parties to move from the fringes, from the extremes back to the center.”

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max feature AOC, Barry star and area Fonzie Henry Winkler, and Michelle Zauner of the alternative pop band Japanese Breakfast.

During his interview with AOC, Wallace asked if both parties need to move away from extremism, and Ocasio-Cortez bristled at the idea that there is equivalence between herself and someone like Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene:

Chris Wallace: Do people want both parties to move from the fringes, from the extremes back to the center? Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: I think a lot of people in this country may say yes, but it’s important for us to dig into the substance of what that actually means. As someone who is often, I think, characterized as extreme. I of course, would object to that I do not believe that I am as extreme in the way that Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Republican side is extreme the idea that there is an equating of believing in someone who believes in guaranteed universal health care in the United States was someone who believes that undocumented people should incur physical harm are somehow in the same level of extreme is something that I would object to.

Wallace’s question comes as AOC is engaged in a verbal tussle with ousted Democratic Congressman and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney over his midterm loss.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops three full episodes each Friday morning, and CNN airs a version recapping highlights of the episodes every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Watch the full exchange above via HBO Max and CNN.

