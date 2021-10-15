WATCH: Climate Activists Try to Storm US Interior Department

By Jackson Richman
Oct 15th, 2021
 

Climate and indigenous peoples activists attempt to storm Interior Department on Oct. 15

Climate and indigenous peoples activists tried to storm the U.S. Interior Department on Thursday, according to videos posted on Twitter.

This attempted break-in happened during the five-day demonstration organized by People vs. Fossil Fuels that has called on President Joe Biden to declare climate change a national emergency and to halt fossil fuel projects.

In a statement, People vs. Fossil Fuels said that 55 people were arrested during a sit-in at the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which is part of the Interior Department.

Interior Communications Director Melissa Schwartz posted in a Twitter thread on Thursday. Washington Post reporter Ellie Silverman shared the statement from the Interior Department and also captured footage from the protest.

Early this afternoon, a group of protestors entered the Stewart Lee Udall Main Interior Building. Federal Protective Service personnel responded to the area to mitigate the situation.

Multiple injuries were sustained by security personnel, and one officer has been transported to a nearby hospital. Medics representing both the Department and the protesters were present. Secretary [Deb] Haalandis traveling and not in Washington, D.C.

Interior Department leadership believes strongly in respecting and upholding the right to free speech and peaceful protest. Centering the voices of lawful protesters is and will continue to be an important foundation of our democracy.

It is also our obligation to keep everyone safe. We will continue to do everything we can to de-escalate while honoring first amendment rights.

