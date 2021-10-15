Climate and indigenous peoples activists tried to storm the U.S. Interior Department on Thursday, according to videos posted on Twitter.

This attempted break-in happened during the five-day demonstration organized by People vs. Fossil Fuels that has called on President Joe Biden to declare climate change a national emergency and to halt fossil fuel projects.

In a statement, People vs. Fossil Fuels said that 55 people were arrested during a sit-in at the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which is part of the Interior Department.

Interior Communications Director Melissa Schwartz posted in a Twitter thread on Thursday. Washington Post reporter Ellie Silverman shared the statement from the Interior Department and also captured footage from the protest.

Early this afternoon, a group of protestors entered the Stewart Lee Udall Main Interior Building. Federal Protective Service personnel responded to the area to mitigate the situation. Multiple injuries were sustained by security personnel, and one officer has been transported to a nearby hospital. Medics representing both the Department and the protesters were present. Secretary [Deb] Haalandis traveling and not in Washington, D.C. Interior Department leadership believes strongly in respecting and upholding the right to free speech and peaceful protest. Centering the voices of lawful protesters is and will continue to be an important foundation of our democracy. It is also our obligation to keep everyone safe. We will continue to do everything we can to de-escalate while honoring first amendment rights.

People appear to be able to walk through the entrance for a moment, but police are blocking the doorway again. Those inside are sitting in a circle and holding hands. pic.twitter.com/uYI7zxwu1p — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

“Put the tasers down!” protesters chant at police who are using tasers to clear the crowd around the doorway of the Department of the Interior. Some activists are walking away from the doorway hurt, and protesters are yelling for medics to help. pic.twitter.com/4SvT9tfuYT — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

“Go inside! Go inside!” The climate protesters make another push to break through the police barrier and join other activists inside the Department of the Interior, before the police are able to close the doors. pic.twitter.com/gNCNo562ki — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

