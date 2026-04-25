Bill Maher Flat-Out Blasts Trump on War He Supported: ‘He Keeps Saying We Won And We Didn’t’

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher flat-out told his audience that President Donald Trump was “wrong” about Iran, that “He keeps sayig we won, and we didn’t.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Democratic Governor of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

The panel guests were Chris Cuomo, host of CUOMO on NewsNation and SiriusXM’s “The Chris Cuomo Project”; and Sarah Isgur, editor of The Dispatch’s SCOTUSblog and author of the new book “Last Branch Standing: A Potentially Surprising, Occasionally Witty Journey Inside Today’s Supreme Court.”

Maher — who supported going to war — took aim at Trump over the war in his monologue, listing off the ways in which Trump was “wrong”:

BILL MAHER: I know why you’re happy today. Because Trump said today we will not be using nuclear weapons in Iran. I didn’t know that was on the table. But OK, that was great. It’s gotten a little Groundhog Day, isn’t it? It’s always kind of the same story every week. We’re seizing their boats. They’re seizing our boats. It’s less like a war and more like a Florida divorce. It’s, uh, no, it’s…

It’s kind of become a war of, you block me, no, I block you. Strait of Hormuz, you think you can f*ck it up? Well, we could f*ck it–.

That’s our plan now, is to win slowly by destroying their economy, hopefully their economy. All right.

Yeah, it was Earth Day this week, but we found out we still use a lot of oil. Nobody can afford gas. This week, Tiger Woods crashed his bicycle. Wow. That is a… Eric Swalwell has been turning off the engine of the car when he gets blown now he just– Really? Still some residual affection for Eric Swalwell? Wow.

Okay, but it’s not just gas, you know, it turns out everything is made of petroleum products. Did you see this week, condoms? Who knew condoms, condom? Yes, they’re getting trapped in the Strait of Hormuz. So condoms are now very scarce and very expensive. More bad news for Mike Vrabel.

No, the condom situation is so serious that we are changing the name from Operation Epic Fury to the Trojan War. And yes.

And yet, lately, Trump, on the war, has been so chill. Have you noticed that? I know it’s not like him to veer erratically. But a couple of weeks ago, it was, if you don’t do what he was saying today, I’m going to destroy your civilization, bomb the sh*t out of you. You think your pencils and dolls are expensive. Whoa.

And now it’s like, was it really a war? It’s more of a situation, really, I think.

And the problem is he keeps saying we won, and we didn’t. We didn’t.

Hormuz is not open.

The people did not do an uprising.

The regime is still in place. We did not win. Sorry.

And in social media, he keeps rubbing their noses in the victory we don’t have. Every day–. Every day he tweets out stuff that’s inflammatory and contradictory, all these bullsh*t claims. I gotta say, you can say what you want about his negotiating tactics. One tactic you can’t get him on is the silent treatment.

Turns out, the one thing we are really good at is killing their leaders who are too stupid to go underground when we’re trying to kill them. That’s what we’ve got.

The current Ayatollah, who’s the son of the old Ayatollah, turns out he’s very gravely wounded. He was badly burned, can hardly speak. When he sentences people to death now, he has to do it with a look. It’s very sad.

Thank you very much. In the middle of this war, here’s big news, Pete Hegseth fired a white guy.