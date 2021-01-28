WATCH: Cops Eject Local Reporter From Marjorie Taylor Greene Town Hall for Asking About Her Assassination Fandom

Reporter Meredith Aldis of local NBC station WRCB was threatened with arrest and ejected from a town hall for asking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) about recently-reported social media posts showing approval for the assassinations of prominent Democrats, as well as videos of the congresswoman harassing Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg following that attack.

Aldis and hew crew covered Greene’s Wednesday night town hall in Dalton, Georgia. In a Twitter thread, Aldis noted that she was told beforehand that the press would not be allowed to ask questions of Greene, or “anyone in the building.”

@RepMTG has arrived. She says when Nancy Pelosi sent them home this week, she wanted to see as many Georgians as possible. pic.twitter.com/03lmxVnkKP — Meredith Aldis WRCB (@MeredithAWRCB) January 27, 2021

But Aldis was undeterred, and when the Q&A portion began, tried to ask Greene about CNN’s reporting on social media posts in which Greene endorsed the assassinations of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as about videos showing Greene harassing Mr. Hogg.

Greene refused to answer, and Aldis tweeted that she was threatened with arrest by sheriff’s deputies, and thrown out of the event.

I tried to ask a question during the Town Hall meeting and was threatened to be arrested by Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputies and was escorted out. @WRCB — Meredith Aldis WRCB (@MeredithAWRCB) January 28, 2021

Watch video of Aldis’ ejection above via WRCB.

