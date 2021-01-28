comScore

WATCH: Cops Eject Local Reporter From Marjorie Taylor Greene Town Hall for Asking About Her Assassination Fandom

By Tommy ChristopherJan 28th, 2021, 9:00 am

Reporter Meredith Aldis of local NBC station WRCB was threatened with arrest and ejected from a town hall for asking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) about recently-reported social media posts showing approval for the assassinations of prominent Democrats, as well as videos of the congresswoman harassing Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg following that attack.

Aldis and hew crew covered Greene’s Wednesday night town hall in Dalton, Georgia. In a Twitter thread, Aldis noted that she was told beforehand that the press would not be allowed to ask questions of Greene, or “anyone in the building.”

But Aldis was undeterred, and when the Q&A portion began, tried to ask Greene about CNN’s reporting on social media posts in which Greene endorsed the assassinations of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as about videos showing Greene harassing Mr. Hogg.

Greene refused to answer, and Aldis tweeted that she was threatened with arrest by sheriff’s deputies, and thrown out of the event.

