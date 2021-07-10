WATCH: Crowds in Charlottesville Cheer As Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson Statues Are Removed

By Caleb HoweJul 10th, 2021, 10:43 am
 

A flatbed truck carries a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Market Street Park in Charlottesville. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Charlottesville, Virginia has now removed two Confederate statues that were the source of controversy and the objects of both public debate and actual litigation since 2017’s infamous so-called ‘Unite the Right’ rally.

Statues honoring Confederates Gen. Robert E. Lee and Gen. Stonewall Jackson were taken down as people in the crowd cheered.

Each statue was lifted by crane and moved to a flatbed truck, to be driven out of town rather dramatically. It made quite a sight and was captured and shared on Twitter by a number of people, including the Washington Post‘s Teo Armus and several other media members and citizens.

The statues do not have a destination at the moment, but the city says that multiple organizations have expressed interest in acquiring them. Until that time, the two Confederates will be in storage and out of the public square.

