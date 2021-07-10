WATCH: Crowds in Charlottesville Cheer As Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson Statues Are Removed

Charlottesville, Virginia has now removed two Confederate statues that were the source of controversy and the objects of both public debate and actual litigation since 2017’s infamous so-called ‘Unite the Right’ rally.

Statues honoring Confederates Gen. Robert E. Lee and Gen. Stonewall Jackson were taken down as people in the crowd cheered.

Each statue was lifted by crane and moved to a flatbed truck, to be driven out of town rather dramatically. It made quite a sight and was captured and shared on Twitter by a number of people, including the Washington Post‘s Teo Armus and several other media members and citizens.

Removal crew has set the statue up to be hoisted up vertically, from what it looks like pic.twitter.com/tCtWcbTF2F — Teo Armus (@teoarmus) July 10, 2021

Statue is off its pedestal, less than an hour after they started working to remove it. pic.twitter.com/eq8kSeWqBx — Teo Armus (@teoarmus) July 10, 2021

And there it goes: Charlottesville VA's Robert E. Lee statue has been removed. pic.twitter.com/qI4xhnIqJ3 — The Recount (@therecount) July 10, 2021

More cheering as the Jackson statue is hoisted up a few blocks away pic.twitter.com/3b0VO0Zewd — Teo Armus (@teoarmus) July 10, 2021

And now… onto the flatbed of a truck. The city of Charlottesville has said the statue will be stored in a “secure location” on city property in the interim, before city council decides on what happens next. pic.twitter.com/LU5JEaoIcR — Teo Armus (@teoarmus) July 10, 2021

Video shows the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee being removed from its stone pedestal in Charlottesville.

The latest: https://t.co/5lxiVbXjXl pic.twitter.com/owYGC8lmRS — NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) July 10, 2021

The statues do not have a destination at the moment, but the city says that multiple organizations have expressed interest in acquiring them. Until that time, the two Confederates will be in storage and out of the public square.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com