WATCH: Florida Man Flips Out at County Commission Over Mask Mandate, Says ‘I Will Not be Muzzled Like a Mad Dog!’

A Florida man has gone viral — much like his home state — by launching into a rant during a county commission meeting about mandating masks to fight the coronavirus, during which he exclaimed “I will not be muzzled like a mad dog!”

Earlier this week, CNN aired video of local Palm Beach residents flipping out over a mask mandate — calling them “the devil’s laws” — so at least one resident of St. Lucie County promptly had those people hold his beer.

At a meeting of the St. Lucie County Commission to discuss mandating the wearing of masks countywide, an effort to fight the record surge of new cases in the state, this is that one resident had to say:

We are being lied to, our freedoms are being taken forever, and I will not be muzzled like a mad dog! And I will not have my health destroyed because you idiots can’t figure, can’t read truth. You go along with the lies that the people who are trying to take down our freedoms and destroy our country. This is sick! You ought to be ashamed of yourself for being a part of this, and I will not be muzzled, and it’s time for us to stand up for our freedoms. If we stand back and let these pieces of crap handle our freedoms, we will have nothing left. In fact we will be dead.

Another Florida man exclaimed “Amen.”

President Donald Trump has refused to wear masks in public, and at the first coronavirus briefing in two months, Vice President Mike Pence could not bring himself to use the word “masks” when discussing measures to prevent the spread of infection.

