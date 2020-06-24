CNN’s Brianna Keilar presented a clip on her Wednesday broadcast showing Floridians erupting during a county meeting after a unanimous vote required Palm Beach residents to wear masks.

“You literally cannot mandate somebody to wear a mask, knowing the mask is killing people. It literally is killing people,” one resident said. “We, the people, are waking up, and we know what a citizen’s arrest is because citizen’s arrests are already happening. And every single one of you that are obeying the devil’s laws are going to be arrested and you, doctor, are going to be arrested for crimes against humanity.”

Another area resident claimed that the board was ignorant, apathetic, and arrogant, as well as brainwashed by the media’s stance on the coronavirus pandemic.

“And they want to throw God’s wonderful breathing system out the door,” another added. “You’re all turning your backs on it.”

One person even questioned the degrees of the doctors at the meeting and called for them to return to school in order to get properly educated.

Several counties in Florida have implemented laws requiring masks since the state has seen their record single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Friday. The CDC also recommends wearing masks or face coverings to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Watch above, via CNN.

