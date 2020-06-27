Twitter Roasts Trump for Harping on Biden’s ‘120 Million’ Slip: ‘From the Let’s Look at Injecting Disinfectant Guy’

When President Donald Trump tried to capitalize on an edited clip of Joe Biden’s recent verbal miscue about the coronavirus death toll, Twitter blue checks responded by roasting Trump over his own gaffes, and of the actual death toll he has overseen.

Trump and his supporters have been trying to hype a clip of Biden from a Thursday event in which he said ““Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID,” but then immediately corrected himself by saying “I mean over 120,000 dead from Covid.”

Trump posted a version of the clip that cut off before Biden began to correct himself, and wrote “If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down on me with a vengeance. This is beyond a normal mistake. Why isn’t the media reporting it?”

If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down on me with a vengeance. This is beyond a normal mistake. Why isn’t the media reporting it? pic.twitter.com/KkuWLkMfp7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

As it turns out, the media did cover it. After a Mediaite report that included Biden’s full immediate correction, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace called the attack from Trump a “cheap shot.”

Verified Twitter — including some journalists — was far less generous, as users pointed out Trump’s own propensity for more substantive gaffes, and pointing out the actual death toll from the coronavirus pandemic, which Trump has presided over.

So hm Biden merely said “million” instead of “thousand.” Let me know when Biden is tweeting shit like “Covfefe”, asking if Finland is part of Russia, telling people to insert UV light, says “oranges” instead of “origins,” calls Tim Cook “Tim Apple”, says windmills cause cancer. https://t.co/wqUw3uN90M — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) June 26, 2020

Bruh, @TheDailyShow conducted an entire March Madness tournament bracket of dumbass things you have said. I’m talking FOUR regions. https://t.co/PDdWTDL4t8 https://t.co/jcOoapyk8v — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) June 26, 2020

By posting this honest mistake, does that mean you’re admitting to knowing the actual #TrumpDeathToll? 126,726 deaths & counting. At least @JoeBiden talks about it. You never mention it. Maybe because it’s all your fault for downplaying the virus for 70+ days.@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/KFZ2H8XhLz — Brett Gursky (@BrettGursky) June 26, 2020

“If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid…” From the “let’s look at injecting disinfectant…” guy 😂 https://t.co/VKa5nGCuYF — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) June 26, 2020

You mean like, “The virus is a Chinese hoax,” or, “We’re going to have 15 cases tops and then it will go away”? https://t.co/IVBt4ZEZzb — Liam McEneaney Official Fan Account (@HeyItsLiam) June 26, 2020

He misspoke, Donald. It’s an ordinary mistake. He didn’t claim the virus would be gone by April. Didn’t refer to Nazis as “very fine people.” Didn’t refer to African nations as “shithole countries.” Didn’t brag about sexually assaulting women. It’s a BIG DIFFERENCE, Donald. https://t.co/eqHGxktZV7 — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) June 26, 2020

For comparison, this week marks five months since Trump gave this response when asked if he’s worried about a pandemic: “No. Not at all… We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s, uh, gonna be just fine.” https://t.co/9AZjC9y8ih pic.twitter.com/eD9ga2W17d — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 26, 2020

You said the Continental Army took over airports during the Revolutionary War. https://t.co/ge9er9sS8j — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) June 26, 2020

If Trump wants to make this a thing… Biden said “we have over 120 million dead from Covid.” He obviously meant 120,000. (The death toll is now ~126,000.) On Tuesday, Trump said, “we’re going to be at 115,000” dead. When he said that, the death toll had already passed 120,000. https://t.co/689Qz1h1qb — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) June 26, 2020

Trump says IF he said something so mortifyingly stupid? The ham-necked assmouth became an actual President spasmodically ejaculating a platform of mortifying stupidity. Biden’s gotta up his game if he wants to grab the wheel of this rolling dumpster fire. https://t.co/dMWorvEaOK — Jhonen Vasquez (@JhonenV) June 26, 2020

Do they seriously expect us to believe Trump used the word “mortifyingly” correctly in a sentence?

Give the president his phone back. Nice try, drone. https://t.co/O0qRg40e6t — Rafael Olmeda (@rolmeda) June 26, 2020

It’s weird that Trump of all people doesn’t understand that gaffes don’t matter, that voters who like a politician will overlook any number of verbal missteps. https://t.co/DrnmJcARTc — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 26, 2020

It’s embarrassing to misspeak and say 120m people are dead from COVID. But not as embarrassing as being responsible for the 120K people who are actually dead. https://t.co/LtLigMIT5F — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 26, 2020

But Trump still has Bill Mitchell, who managed to squeeze the coronavirus death toll and the tens of thousands of Americans who die from gun violence every year into his punchline:

120 million dead. Wow, that’s a lot of dead people. Between Covid and guns, 2/3rds of American lives wiped out. https://t.co/Ut4zsqsnq6 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 26, 2020

Watch the full Biden clip above, obtained by Mediaite on Friday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]