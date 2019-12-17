Republican House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia verbally imploded trying to avoid answering a question about the appropriateness of President Donald Trump’s conduct on his infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seconds after insisting there was “nothing wrong” with the call.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern sent Collins into a verbal death spiral during a hearing Tuesday when he asked Collins and Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) “Was the president’s call with President Zelensky perfect, as the president has said, and was it appropriate for him to ask another country to investigate an American citizen?”

“I find, there was nothing I, as I said before there’s nothing wrong with the call,” Collins began, then added “and when you look at it, and again I frankly, the last…”

Collins took a long pause before continuing, simulating the expression one might make over a sound effect of wires sizzling, then continued.

“The problem we’re having right now is exactly the last 15 minutes of this, great oratory on a lot of things that mean nothing to this actual impeachment,” Collins said. “I mean we get down to the bottom line here, and and I’ll just leave it at that, let him answer that question, I’ll get back to it later, because everything has been thrown out here is exactly what the problem we’ve had in the discussion, I mean this idea of throwing law in fact, we’ve disproven the fact, we’ve talked about the law, law didn’t broken, it didn’t put it in the Constitution so I’m, I can yell on both of them, I can talk about both of them, but the problem we have here is, is this is the very problem we have, and I’ll just address one thing before I let it by, or if you want to let me switch right now, I will. I’ll give it to him.”

Collins would eventually recover sufficiently to reiterate that there was “nothing wrong” with Trump’s call with Zelensky.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]