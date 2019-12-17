The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court accused the FBI of misleading it to wiretap President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page, Tuesday.

According to the New York Times, the court “ordered the bureau to propose changes in how investigators seek permission for some national security surveillance,” and has given the FBI until Jan. 10 2020 to do so.

Presiding Judge of the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, Rosemary M. Collyer, wrote in an order, “The frequency with which representations made by F.B.I. personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other F.B.I. applications is reliable.”

“The FISC expects the government to provide complete and accurate information in every filing with the Court. Without it, the FISC cannot properly ensure that the government conducts electronic surveillance for foreign intelligence purposes only when there is a sufficient factual basis,” Collyer continued. “THEREFORE, the Court ORDERS that the government shall, no later than January 10 2020, inform the Court in a sworn written submission of what it has done, and plans to do, to ensure that the statement of facts in each FBI application accurately and completely reflects information possessed by the FBI that is material to any issue presented by the application.”

