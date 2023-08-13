A House Democrat is ramping up his calls for President Joe Biden to step aside and naming several Democratic colleagues he wants to jump into the presidential primary.

In an interview with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) — who had been reluctant to name names on who he wanted to run against Biden — finally got more specific.

“I would like to see a moderate governor, hopefully from the heartland, from one of the four states that Democrats will need,” Phillips said.

Todd pressed the congressman to fill in the blanks.

“Gretchen Whitmer?” Todd said — referring to the governor of Michigan. “You’d like to see her? Or is it Tim Walz, your home state governor? [Wisconsin Governor] Tony Evers? Help me out here.”

“You just said a few names I think would be great,” Phillips replied. “[Pennsylvania Governor] Josh Shapiro. There are a number of people. [Illinois Governor] J.B. Pritzker.”

Most important to Phillips is that Biden “pass the torch” to someone.

“Joe Biden right now is down seven points in the four swing states that will decide the next election,” Phillips said.

He has historically low approval numbers.

Watch above, via NBC.

