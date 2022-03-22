WATCH: Jen Psaki Wishes Justice Clarence Thomas ‘Speedy Recovery’ — Only After Being Asked 30 Minutes Into Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wished Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas a “speedy recovery” from his current hospitalization in very brief remarks 30 minutes into a daily news conference.

On Sunday, news broke that Justice Thomas had been hospitalized several days earlier “after experiencing flu-like symptoms,” and was being treated with IV antibiotics.

At Monday’s White House press briefing, ABC News White House correspondent Elizabeth Schulze asked Psaki if the White House had been in contact with Thomas, and Psaki added in several seconds of well-wishes that did not appear to be part of a prepared statement:

MS. SCHULZE: And has the White House had any contact with Justice Thomas, given his hospitalization? Do you have any updates there? MS. PSAKI: I’m not aware of any direct contacts. Of course, we wish him a speedy recovery. And of course, thoughts — thoughts out to his family.

Several conservative commentators took note of the fact that Ms. Psaki had to be asked about Thomas, rather than reading out a statement at the top of the briefing.

“Notable the White House did not announce good wishes for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at the top of the regular press briefing today. Psaki had to be asked about it for comment,” wrote conservative commentator Katie Pavlich on Twitter.

Notable the White House did not announce good wishes for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at the top of the regular press briefing today. Psaki had to be asked about it for comment. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 21, 2022

Justice Thomas remained hospitalized as of Monday with an unspecified “infection,” but the fact that he is being treated with intravenous antibiotics rules out a Covid-19 diagnosis, and all nine Supreme Court justices have been fully vaccinated — and have received booster shots.

The hospitalization comes just as confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s ascension to the court began this week.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com