JUST IN: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With ‘Flu-Like Symptoms’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with “flu-like symptoms,” a court spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The statement from stated that Thomas, age 73, was admitted to a Washington, D.C. hospital “on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms.” The statement did not specify the exact nature of Thomas’ illness but did state that he had undergone tests, was diagnosed with “an infection,” and “is being treated with intravenous antibiotics.” This would rule out Covid-19, which is a viral, and not bacterial, infection.

Clarence Thomas was admitted to the hospital two nights ago with flu-like symptoms, the court said in a press release. He expects to be released “in a day or two.” pic.twitter.com/kKeES7nHw2 — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) March 20, 2022

The statement continued to say that Thomas’ “symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two.”

The Supreme Court is currently in session with sessions scheduled on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and the statement concluded by noting that Thomas would continue to participate in any cases “on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.”

Such remote work is not unprecedented; as CNN Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic noted, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had attended hearings from a hospital room at Johns Hopkins.

Thomas has been vaccinated for Covid-19, including a booster, Biskupic reported.

Monday also marks the beginning of the Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement. If confirmed, she would become the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court, and the third Black justice. Thomas, nominated by President George H.W. Bush in 1991, was the second and Thurgood Marshall, nominated by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1967, was the first.

This is a breaking story and has been updated with additional information.

