WATCH: Joe Walsh Brutally Drags ‘Coward’ Tucker Carlson’s ‘Despicable’ Remarks on Chauvin Verdict

Radio host and former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh lit into Tucker Carlson over “despicable” remarks that the Fox News host made about the guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

Carlson was one of several Fox News personalities who suggested that the unanimous guilty verdicts on all charges was the result of the specter of post-verdict violence that never materialized. Carlson’s contribution prompted Walsh to lash out at the “elite twit” on Twitter.

Don’t ever forget that last night @TuckerCarlson accused those 12 Americans on that jury of not being smart enough, decent enough, or American enough to follow their oaths & arrive at a verdict based on the evidence presented in court. The evidence. What an elite twit Tucker is. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 21, 2021

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor John Berman asked Walsh why he called Carlson that name.

“And John, that wasn’t strong enough,” Walsh replied, adding “What a coward. What a coward Tucker Carlson is.”

“John, think about what Tucker said. What he said about that jury, that they were scared into making their verdict, what is Tucker really saying?” Walsh continued. “He’s saying that those 12 people were not smart enough, they were not decent enough, and they were not American enough to do what they were supposed to do, what they took an oath to do, follow the evidence, pay attention to the evidence, and make a verdict based on the evidence. ”

“Tucker didn’t say that. He said the jury refused to do that. What a crappy thing to say, and what a cowardly thing to say. It’s despicable,” Walsh said.

Asked why Carlson and other Republican figures insist on explaining away the verdict despite the evidence and the short deliberation, Walsh said “They’re all saying this because this is what Republican base voters believe.”

“John, what Tucker Carlson said was despicable, but damn near every Trump supporter agrees with him,” Walsh said, and went on to add that “Tucker is speaking for the Republican base, sadly.”

Walsh concluded by saying that “Republican voters need somebody to blame. They don’t want to take that step, even if privately they know Derek Chauvinn did wrong, and many of them have told me that privately. They gotta latch onto something else to explain the verdict.”

“It’s why they cling to Donald Trump, and when Tucker Carlson comes on and feeds them this disinformation, in a sense, John, these Republican voters are relieved. Now they have somewhere where they can place their anger and their resentment,” Walsh said.

