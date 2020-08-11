WATCH: Kellyanne Conway Baselessly Links White House Shots Fired Incident to Trump’s Reelection, Black Lives Matter Movement

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway linked Monday’s shooting near the White House to anxiety over President Donald Trump’s reelection, as well as to unrest and activism by the Black Lives Matter movement, but provided no basis for her claims.

Conway gaggled with reporters on the driveway to the White House Tuesday morning, where NBC News’ Kristen Welker led by asking Conway about Monday’s shots-fired incident, which cause Trump to be rushed from the briefing room.

“How is everyone here at the White House in the wake of what happened yesterday, how is the president doing?” Welker asked.

Conway thanked her for the question, praised the Secret Service, and Trump for returning to the briefing following the incident, and said “But it’s scary, I will tell you, it is scary that people constantly shovel hate and worse toward the president, the vice president, their families, the people who are closest to them.”

She added, “I guess people are getting very nervous that he’s going to get four more years,” but went on to explicitly link the incident to protests and policy changes spurred by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I would just hook that into what’s going on in some of our major cities across this country, which is so sad and disheartening, and also needs to stop,” Conway said. “Which, the violence and the vandalism, the cutting of the police budgets the law enforcement budgets,” and cited the resignation of Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best.

But the Secret Service’s description of the incident — in which an officer shot an unarmed man who appeared to be aiming a weapon — doesn’t provide any basis for any of Conway’s claims, more closely resembling an attempted “suicide-by-cop” than an attack on anyone at the White House:

At approximately 5:53 PM today, a 51 year old male approached a U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officer who was standing at his post on the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue N.W. near the White House Complex. The suspect approached the officer and told the officer he had a weapon. The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing. He then crouched into a shooter’s stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon striking the individual in the torso.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

