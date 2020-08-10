President Donald Trump abruptly left his Monday White House press conference after a Secret Service agent pulled him off to the side and whispered something in his ear. After several minutes, Trump returned to the briefing room to continue his briefing.

Fox News’ John Roberts reported that he heard shots fired near the White House during Trump’s absence from the room.

“Apparently shots were fired at 17th and Penn,” Roberts said. “The shots came from somewhere else and apparently now the Secret Service is rendering aid to someone who was hit.”

When Trump returned, he said Secret Service had shot the person who initially fired shots and that they were going to the hospital. Trump also said no one else was injured, including members of law enforcement. During his time away from the briefing room, Trump said he was moved to the Oval Office.

“There was a shooting outside of the White House and it seems to be very well under control,” Trump confirmed around 6:00 p.m. EDT. “I’d like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work. There was an actual shooting and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person. Seems that the person was shot by the Secret Service, so we will see what happens.”

While talking about the economy, a member of the Secret Service in a gray suit approached the lectern and told Trump, “Sir, could you please come with me.” Trump turned his head toward the room, then walked back into the White House as members of his team followed.

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason tweeted that the briefing room was locked after Trump was rushed out of the room.

The president has just been taken out of the briefing room and the briefing room doors have been locked pic.twitter.com/larxtfvcwt — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 10, 2020

“You were surprised, I was surprised,” Trump said to reporters after the fact, alluding to the Secret Service. “It’s pretty unusual but very, very professional people, they do a fantastic job.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as events warrant.

