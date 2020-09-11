Ceremonies are being held Friday morning to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Lower Manhattan, Shanksville PA, and the Pentagon.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and current Vice President Mike Pence will be on site in Lower Manhattan. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the names of those who died in the attacks will not be read aloud in person, as has been traditionally the case. Instead, the reading of the names has been pre-recorded, and will be played on tape.

Biden will then head to Shanksville, PA — for ceremonies honoring those who died on United Flight 93. President Donald Trump will also be in Shanksville, however, the two will not cross paths. Trump will visit first, then Biden will arrive after he departs.

The Pentagon is also holding a virtual ceremony, which is not open to the public due to the pandemic. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley will lead the remembrance.

And the White House is holding a moment of silence as well.

Watch above, via NBC and the White House.

