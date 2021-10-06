WATCH: Live Coverage of Lockdown at Texas High School After Shooting Wounds Four; Suspect In Custody

Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas was placed on lockdown after a shooting at the school, police said Wednesday.

Police said in a press conference that four people were wounded in a shooting that broke out after a fight between two students. They also said they identified Timothy Simpkins as a person of interest, and provided his license plate as part of an effort to track down the suspect.

Police have gathered at the school and announced that they are looking into an active shooter situation. The police say they are currently searching through the building as students and employees have been sheltering in place, and they have set up a staging area where students will be transported once the premises is secure.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

All Parents –@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured. pic.twitter.com/gmv8UJBXDk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

ABC News reports that a suspect shot multiple people before fleeing the scene.

UPDATE – 12:26 p.m. ET: Police gave the media an official update saying there were 4 victims from the attack, three of whom were hospitalized while the fourth experienced minor injuries. Police said their initial understanding is that the incident broke out when a gun was used in a fight between students. They also announced that they have identified Timothy Simpkins as a person of interest who fled the school.

UPDATE – 2:25 p.m. ET: Arlington Police have announced that the suspect is now in custody, has been charged with aggravated assault, and most students have been evacuated from the school.

The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a gun. Most students have been safely evacuated from Timberview High School. Thank you for everyone’s help. pic.twitter.com/h9Zs8Zxpze — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

This story is developing and we shall update accordingly.

