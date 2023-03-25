WATCH: Newsmax Anchor Confronts Trump On Criticism He’s ‘Stoking The Fires’ With Rally In Waco

Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt confronted former President Donald Trump with criticism he’s “stoking the fires” by holding a rally in Waco Texas as the anniversary of the deadly massacre there approaches.

Schmitt interviewed Trump on Friday night’s edition of Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, and as he wrapped up the interview, there was a somewhat unexpected moment that was flagged by Aaron Rupar.

Although he couched it in “some say” language, Schmitt asked Trump to respomd to criticism that his rally in Waco is intended to send a message to the far right. Trump, however, never got around to addressing that criticism in a lengthy response that focused on his plans for the rally:

ROB SCHMITT: I want to, I want to ask you one final question about this rally tomorrow in Waco, Texas. You’re holding a massive rally. It’s going to be televised here on Newsmax, of course. Next month marks 30 years, though, since that deadly government siege of the Branch Davidian compound there. We’ve got the mainstream media right now accusing you of, quote, “stoking the fires of Waco” with this visit and with that location. I just wanted to get your thoughts on that, and what people can expect from the rally tomorrow. DONALD TRUMP: Well, I hear there’s tens of thousands of people. I mean, we’re going to have, you know, many, many tens of thousands. The line is already miles long trying to get in. And I don’t leave until tomorrow, late afternoon. And we’re going to have a great time in Waco. We’re going to have a great time in Texas. I won Texas by a lot, two times, as you know. And we have tremendous support in Texas. We have a lot of the congressmen are coming. A lot of the great people in politics are coming.

Watch above via Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt Tonight.

