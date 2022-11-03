WATCH: Reporters Laugh as Jean-Pierre Fields Questions on Biden and Elon Musk’s $8-a-Month Twitter Scheme

Reporters laughed as a clearly amused White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked to weigh in on Elon Musk’s plan to require Twitter Blue-Checks to pay for an $8-a-month premium plan.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Associated Press White House Correspondent Seung Min Kim kicked off with a question about President Joe Biden’s speech on threats to democracy, but then lightened the mood with her second topic: Musk’s evolving plans for verified Twitter.

The questions were met with amusement — and the prospect that the subject could make its way to the occupant of the Oval Office, who would be among the Blue Checks affected:

SEUNG MIN KIM: And on Elon Musk and Twitter: I’m wondering what impact the White House believes that his takeover of Twitter is having on political discourse at this point, and also whether the White House would actually pay $8 a month to make sure its accounts were verified. (Laughter.) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, on — on your first question — so, look, I don’t believe it’s an issue that made it to the President’s desk yet. (Laughter.) It’s not a conversation that the President has — is aware of. As you know, we’re focused on many things, including this evening. But, clearly, we’ll let you know if anything changes and certainly give you all an update. SEUNG MIN KIM: What about on the second question? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: What was the — wait, can you say the second question again? Was it about — SEUNG MIN KIM: If you guys would actually pay $8 a month to make sure you’re — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: No, I know — I just answered that — that particular thing. You know, that’s something for the President that we need to talk to the President about. Certainly, it has not come across his desk. And so as soon — if anything changes on that, we certainly will share that information.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

