Elon Musk’s Twitter to Charge Verified Users $20 Per Month to Keep the Blue Check, Per Report

Elon Musk’s Twitter is reportedly expected to charge verified users $20 monthly to keep their blue-check status.

Tech journalist Casey Newton reported Sunday evening that the social media company “is strongly considering making its users pay to remain verified on the service” and that “the project makes forward, users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their badges.”

However, the Verge, citing “people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence seen” by the outlet, reported on Sunday evening that “Twitter is currently planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.”

“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” tweeted Musk on Sunday evening.

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Twitter Blue, according to the social media company, “is a monthly subscription that gives the most engaged people on Twitter exclusive access to premium features.”

Blue-verified checks are typically doled out to major brands, celebrities, journalists, and other public figures.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com