A 13-story residential tower that also housed a Hamas office in Gaza was destroyed after Israeli airstrikes there Tuesday, as violence in the region continues to escalate, according to multiple reports.

“The Israel Defense Forces launching more than 150 air strikes on targets in Gaza,” CNN’s Alisyn Camerota said. “We are learning that that residential tower was just hit and has collapsed. As you can see, this is video from the scene.”

Reuters reported that the building housed an office used by Hamas leadership. It was also home to many families, according to a local report.

Reuters also reported that residents were warned to evacuate the area about an hour before the strike, and there were no reports of casualties.

Hamas had vowed to respond to the strike with an attack on Tel Aviv, and video appears to bear that out. One video showed Israel’s Iron Dome defense system blocking multiple rockets reportedly fired from Gaza.

The skies of Tel Aviv tonight as the Iron Dome missiles are shot into the sky to blowup the incoming rockets from Gaza. Just surreal. pic.twitter.com/zXgAaU5tF6 — Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) May 11, 2021

Video also showed that not all the rockets from Gaza were stopped, as at least one landed in the greater Tel Aviv area.

Despite the Iron Dome, there were direct hits in greater Tel Aviv area, including this one in Holon that hit a bus, leaving 7 injured one seriously, in Rishon LeTziyyon a woman was killed and in Givataytim 4 lightly injured, among other hits in the region. pic.twitter.com/6OD3FaTbDr — Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) May 11, 2021

Fox News’ Trey Yingst was reporting live shortly after rockets were fired at Tel Aviv. He said that he and his crew took shelter under their car, and that the rocket attack was among the “heaviest” he had seen along the Israeli-Gaza border.

In Gaza, at least 26 Palestinians, including nine children, have been killed in at least 130 Israeli strikes in the last two days, and 122 others were wounded, according to a New York Times report.

The Times also reported that at least two people in Israel were killed in the city of Ashkelon, and 56 Israelis have received hospital treatment following rocket attacks from Gaza.

