WATCH: Stunning Video of Krakatoa Erupting Lava and Ash

Krakatoa — the volcano that famously and catastrophically erupted in 1883 — is at it again, erupting Friday night spewing ash and hellfire into the air while social media users begged it not to pile on with the coronavirus.

On Friday night, the Indonesian volcano erupted twice, reportedly shooting ash over 1,500 feet in the air and resulting in something called “strombolian activity,” according to Volcano Discovery, which published a tick-tock of the volcano’s outburst in the webcam video above:

Around 22:20, strombolian explosions start, which quickly become stronger and near-continuous. At around 23:00, the activity dramatically increases: lava bombs are seen landing all over in the vicinity of the webcam (bright traces), but the camera survives… this is the moment probably, the lava fountaining phase started, which also generated a ash/steam plume rising up to 47,000 ft (15 km) altitude. Activity remains very high during the next hours. At 02:34, the camera suddenly tilts, probably because hit by a projectile that caused it to move, but it remains operational! Lava fountains can still bee seen bright red despite the camera facing east into the morning sunlight, but activity decreases after around 06:00. Activity then drops very rapidly at around 08:00, when this eruptive phase can be called to have ended although intermittent, smaller steam and ash clouds still continue to rise from the crater.

The eruption was also filmed from an observatory on the coast:



The eruption caused a sensation on social media, where people connected the infamous 1883 eruption to the current coronavirus catastrophe, many of them sharing videos that appeared to be from this 2018 eruption:

But the eruption was real, and so was the frustration with 2020 in general.

