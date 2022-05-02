A gubernatorial candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump pledged to refuse orders from President Joe Biden, if elected.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Kari Lake — a Republican running for governor of Arizona — flatly refused to recognize Biden as the legitimate President of the United States.

“I’m not going to take orders, though, from an illegitimate president like Joe Biden,” Lake said — after rattling off a serious of campaign promises. “Arizona is going to do things the Arizona way.”

Bartiromo offered no pushback, although — in fairness — the program was up against a hard out, as the show’s closing music was playing in the background.

Earlier in the interview, Lake pledged to carry out a forsenic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona — which even a discredited Republican-led review showed was won by Biden.

“We have a priority with our elections,” Lake said. “When I get elected, we’re going to go through that forensic audit, we’re going to fix every problem we have with our elections down here and make sure they are secure and honest for our future generations in every election going forward.”

Her position on the 2020 election has helped Lake earn the endorsement of former President Trump on two different occasions.

“He endorsed me early, back in September,” Lake said. “And then just last week, a bonus surprise, he re-endorsed me. I am a big supporter of President Trump, obviously.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

