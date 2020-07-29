WATCH: Trump Says Kamala Harris Would Be ‘A Fine Choice’ As Joe Biden’s Running Mate

President Donald Trump was asked what he thinks of California Senator Kamala Harris as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate, and Trump replied that she would be “a fine choice.”

Trump spoke to reporters while departing The White House en route to Texas Wednesday morning, and one reporter asked him to weigh in on the veepstakes.

“How do you rate Kamala Harris as a VP, with the rumors going around?” Trump was asked.

“I think she’d be a fine choice,Kamala Harris. She’d be a fine choice,” Trump said.

That endorsement might not seem like a helpful one on its face, but Trump’s history with the senator adds some context.

Early in Harris’ presidential run, Trump praised her launch and took note of her crowd size, and called her “nasty” on two separate occasions. One of those was a comment on her “nasty wit,” and the other was a complaint about her grilling of Attorney General William Barr.

Later in the campaign, one Trump campaign official told a conservative paper that her candidacy was the scariest.

Trump eventually took to taunting Harris once her poll numbers began to fall, but confined his attacks to horserace jabs.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

