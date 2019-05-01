Attorney General William Barr admitted “there have been discussions” have Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) grilled him on if President Donald Trump or the White House requested he open investigations into rivals.

“Has the president or anyone at the White House asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone?” Harris asked, to which a struggling Barr said “um, I wouldn’t — I wouldn’t” before asking her to repeat the question.

“I will repeat it. Has the president or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone, yes or no, please, sir?” she replied. “Seems you would remember something like that and tell us.”

“But I’m trying to grapple with the word suggest,” Barr shot back, before explaining why he is struggling with the wordage: “There have been discussions of matters out there but they have not asked me to open an investigation.”

“Perhaps they’ve suggested,” the 2020 presidential candidate said, which Barr denied and said, “I don’t know.”

“Inferred?” she continued. “You don’t know? Okay.”

Trump and his allies have repeatedly called for an investigation to be opened into Robert Mueller‘s investigation and the origin of the special counsel report.

Watch above, via CNN.

