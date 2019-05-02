California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris had an unbothered response for President Donald Trump after he called her “nasty” following her grilling of Attorney General William Barr.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, anchor Alisyn Camerota played video of Trump calling Senator Harris “nasty” during a Fox Business interview, noting that Trump has twice used the same derogatory word for Harris.

A smiling Harris listened to the clip, as Trump assessed her performance at Wednesday’s Senate hearing by saying “Well, she was probably very nasty,” and adding, of Harris and her fellow 2020 candidates on the Judiciary Committee, “You have three of them running against me, and they’re up there ranting and raving like lunatics”

“That was the second time he’s used the word ‘nasty’ about you,” Camerota noted again, and asked “What’s that about?”

“God only knows,” Harris said with a laugh, and added “Listen, let me be very clear about how I think about what is important, and what is before us.”

“We have a president of the United States whose primary interest, I think, that has been clear as a result of what we know from the Mueller report, his primary interest has been to obstruct justice,” she continued. “My primary interest is to pursue justice. And you can call that whatever name you want, but I think that’s what the American people want in a leader.”

In another recent interview, Trump said that Harris had a “nasty wit,” while in a January New York Times interview, he praised her campaign launch, particularly over the size of her crowds.

During that NYT interview, he pronounced the senator’s name “Ka-MEE-la,” but if she has her way, Trump will learn how to pronounce it soon enough.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

