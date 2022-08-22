WATCH: Video of Three Arkansas Cops Violently Beating Suspect Goes Viral, Leads to Suspension

Three police officers in Arkansas were taken off duty after they were caught on camera beating up a suspect they were placed under arrest.

The video blew up when it was posted to social media on Sunday, showing an officer and two deputies as they pinned a man to the ground and repeatedly struck him outside a convenience store. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said to the media, announcing two of his deputies would be suspended while Arkansas state police and the sheriff’s office investigate the incident.

“About the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation, and the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,” Damante’s office announced. “I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter.”

The Mulberry Police Department issued a similar statement to the media, announcing one of their officers was suspended over his involvement in the physical encounter as well.

Reports on the incident say that the beaten man was 27-year-old Randall Worcester, who was approached by the cops after being accused of making threats. He was hospitalized after his violent arrest but was subsequently jailed on charges including second-degree battery, resisting arrest, and refusal to submit.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson posted his own statement on the incident on Twitter, saying, “I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police, and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney.”

