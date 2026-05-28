JUST IN: US and Iran Reportedly Reach Breakthrough Deal – Pending Trump’s Final Sign-Off

The United States and Iran have reportedly reached a tentative agreement on a 60-day ceasefire framework and the launch of nuclear negotiations, but the proposed deal is still awaiting President Donald Trump’s final approval, according to U.S. officials familiar with the talks.

Under the proposed deal, first reported by Axios reporter Barak Ravid, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would be “unrestricted,” with Iran expected to remove naval mines from the waterway within 30 days.

A U.S. naval blockade would also be lifted gradually as commercial shipping resumes.

The agreement would include an Iranian commitment not to pursue a nuclear weapon, while negotiations would begin over Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile, sanctions relief, and access to frozen Iranian funds.

U.S. officials told Axios that negotiators had largely finalized the terms of the breakthrough draft memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, with Iranian representatives later signalling they had secured approval from senior leadership and were ready to sign. Iran, however, has not publicly confirmed the claim.

Trump, however, stopped short of immediately endorsing the agreement after being briefed by negotiators.

“The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it,” one U.S. official told the outlet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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