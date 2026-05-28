‘Brush Off the Dorito Dust’: Erika Kirk Absolutely Destroys Conspiracy Theorist Claiming She Has a ‘New Jewish Boyfriend’

Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA and widow of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, absolutely destroyed a conspiracy theorist on Thursday for suggesting she has a “New Jewish Boyfriend.”

In a post fired off on Thursday morning, Collin Scott Campbell (Project Constitution on X) fired off a tweet that read:

CONFIRMED: Erika Kirk Has A New BOYFRIEND — She Was SPOTTED Getting Handsy with New Jewish Boyfriend BLAKE WYNN (Nephew of Casino Mogul Steve Wynn) at Exclusive Beverly Hills Hotel 👀 I have now confirmed through 2 separate sources that Erika Kirk has already moved on — and fast. A trusted eyewitness who knows the Beverly Hills Hotel scene personally saw Erika on Thursday evening May 14th at the ultra-exclusive, invite-only Bar 1912 getting very intimate with Blake Wynn. They were hugging, kissing, and the witness says he had his hand on her ass. She goes on to say Erika was also heavily intoxicated — this from the same woman who claims to be a devout trad Christian who doesn’t drink. The source also saw them shopping together earlier that day at Neiman Marcus. Even more damning? A quick search turns up nearly a dozen photos of Erika and Blake together at multiple events over time. They weren’t strangers. This looks like a relationship that was already happening. Erika has a well-documented history of using men as a social ladder. Now, with Charlie’s body barely cold, she’s allegedly living it up in elite circles with her new beau while pretending to be the grieving widow on TV. The mask isn’t just slipping, it’s now completely off.

Also included in the post was a video of an interview with one of Campbell’s anonymous sources.

Kirk wasn’t amused.

“Every single word here is a lie. Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void,” she replied. “On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son’s 2nd birthday. Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear friend of my husband’s and I am grateful for his continued support, just like hundreds of others.”

“Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need,” concluded Kirk before urging Campbell to “Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass.”

Every single word here is a lie. Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void. On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son’s 2nd birthday. Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) May 28, 2026

In a March 18 letter addressed to Campbell, Kirk’s legal team accused him of making “false and defamatory statements about Mrs. Kirk,” which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, included “claims that she was involved in the assassination of her husband, who was shot in the neck in broad daylight on Sept. 10 at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University by Tyler James Robinson, who turned himself in the following day. Campbell also made repeated claims under his Project Constitution moniker that Erika Kirk was involved in procuring underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.”

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