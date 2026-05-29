‘Cheered for My Death From Behind a Keyboard’: Purple Heart Vet Nukes Graham Platner

Teddy Daniels, the Purple Heart veteran who was mocked by presumptive Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner for sustaining injuries during a firefight with the Taliban, took to The Wall Street Journal to excoriate Platner in new op-ed.

Reacting to the clip of Daniels engaging in a firefight with the Taliban back in 2012 on Reddit, Platner wrote, in a 2019 comment resurfaced by Fox News Digital, “This video never gets old. Dumb mother f*cker. At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible shit decision possible when it comes to small unit combat.”

Daniels told Fox that “The stuff that this guy [Platner] put out there publicly is beyond locker room talk. It is just vile and disgusting,” and expanded on his thoughts for the Journal.

“Democratic men are having an identity crisis. Maine’s Graham Platner, the party’s presumptive nominee for U.S. Senate, is a prime example. Mr. Platner presents himself as a savior for working-class Americans while his background screams the opposite and his offensive comments about fellow veterans—including me—speak poorly of his character,” wrote Daniels, who pointed out that while “the tough-talking Marine veteran struts around in a Carhartt jacket and jeans,” Platner actually “comes from a prestigious family where he had access to an elite private-school education and a lifestyle of privilege.”

“Mr. Platner has been caught disparaging the service of fellow veterans like decorated Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and Vice President JD Vance. He also disparaged me while commenting on a viral video of a firefight in which I sustained numerous wounds from a Taliban ambush,” he continued. “I received a Purple Heart for my injuries, but Mr. Platner cheered for my death from behind a keyboard.”

“Flannel shirt and all, Graham Platner is Tim Walz on steroids. An entitled brat who campaigns with socialist Bernie Sanders. A real man by the lights of the Democratic Party, he presents himself as ‘relatable’ to working-class Americans, but in reality he’s a typical elitist who believes blue-collar, hardworking, salt-of-the-earth rural Americans are stupid and racist,” concluded Daniewls. “I couldn’t care less about the comments he made about me, but they are a reflection of his character. I never thought I’d see the day when Democrats would even consider backing a candidate like this.”

Platner has declined to apologize for his disparagement of Daniels and his service.

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