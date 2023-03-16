WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Using Slur On Air While Discussing Trump Fans Feeling Cheated

The View host Whoopi Goldberg apologized after she used a slur while discussing former President Donald Trump and his supporters feeling cheated by the 2020 election result, which was a resounding electoral victory in President Joe Biden’s favor.

Ever since news broke that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels may soon result in an indictment, the topic has dominated a good chunk of the news cycle.

On Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the co-hosts discussed the fallout from the case, and Trump’s denials regarding the affair and the payment:

ALYSSAH FARAH GRIFFIN: I remember in 2016 when this all came out seeing like white MAGA bros on Twitter be like, “Oh, I like a president that sleeps with hot women” and like, actually they weren’t offended by it. CROSSTALK WHOOPI GOLDBERG: The people who still believe– The people who still believe that he got, you know, gypped somehow in the election will still believe that he cared enough about his wife to pay the (makes noise) — that was gas — pay… You know, to pay that money from his personal thing.

The word “gypped” is a derivative of the word “gypsy, which is considered a slur against Romani people.

After the show, The View posted a video apology from Goldberg captioned “A message from Whoopi Goldberg regarding today’s episode of #TheView”:

You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today and I shouldn’t have.

I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t. And I should have said “cheated.”

And I used another word. And I’m really, really sorry.

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com