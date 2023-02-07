WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Calls On Biden To Torch ‘Bonehead’ DeSantis And Defend Black History in Fiery Rant

The View host Whoopi Goldberg called on President Joe Biden to slam people like Ron DeSantis and defend Black history in a fiery rant ahead of Biden’s SOTU speech.

President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, a topic that dominated the media when there were no spy balloon developments to talk about.

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the crew made predictions and commentary about the speech, but it was Goldberg who buttoned up the segment with an emphatic call for Biden to assail state laws that restrict race-based conversation and analysis in education — and the “boneheads” and “freaks” who support them:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: And what I need from him desperately is I need for him to say, to all those brown kids who adults keep saying “your history isn’t important” — “I’m your president. I’m telling you it is. I’m your president. I’m telling you that I don’t accept that. I do not accept the erasure of Black and brown people from America’s history because there is not America’s history without these brown and Black people.” That’s what I want to hear him say tonight. Because one of the things that he knows is he knows that Black women in particular have worked, and particularly brown women have worked their butts off to make sure that he became the president. SUNNY HOSTIN: That’s right! WHOOPI GOLDBERG: And I need to hear him say this bonehead in Florida and in Texas is out of step with America. He’s out of step with who we are as a nation because there is no nation without us. And I need. I need to hear him say that as my president. SUNNY HOSTIN: Yes. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: I need to know that he’s aware that there are freaks out there who are trying to change history, and he’s not going to stand for it. That’s what I want from you, Joe!

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

