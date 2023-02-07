Brian Kilmeade Complains ‘Half the Country Will Be Totally Enraged’ By Biden Calling Out ‘MAGA Republicans’ at SOTU

Brian Kilmeade reacted negatively when a Fox News voter panelist suggested it would be a good thing for President Joe Biden to talk about MAGA Republicans in his State of the Union address.

Fox & Friends aired Kilmeade on Tuesday as he spoke with the panel about what they expect to hear during Biden’s speech. When Kilmeade asked if anyone was “persuadable” about the country’s well-being depending on the speech, moderate voter Kisha Hebbon was the only one to raise her hand.

After Kilmeade asked the panel which issues they wanted Biden to talk about, he then asked whether they expected the president to bring up MAGA Republicans again. Everyone raised their hands at that, but when Kilmeade followed up by asking if that would be a good idea, Hebbon was the only one to stand out again.

Asked to explain why Hebbon answered, “it’s obviously an issue.”

“It’s divided this country, and we have extremists on both sides,” she continued. “The people need to understand that we’re not going to ha another storm on the capitol, or how are we bringing the country together as opposed to attacks and people hating each other. ”

“Right, but do you think that will bring people together to say Maga Republicans?” Kilmeade asked.

“I mean, we have to be real. And that’s a reality that, you know, that you have that there, which is an issue to people who feel it’s not a democracy when you are dealing with those types of perceptions…So I think it’s important. I don’t think it’s dividing. I think it’s an issue that a lot of Americans want to be addressed by the president.”

“Right,” said Kilmeade. “Then half the country will be totally enraged that he labels them like that.”

Kilmeade then turned to Republican voter Brian Benstock, who spoke of how January 6th has “gone away” as an issue before bashing Democrats on “the hypocrisy and the nonsense” of it.

Watch above via Fox News.

